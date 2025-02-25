Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $224.61 and last traded at $224.93, with a volume of 19264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

