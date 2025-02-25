MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 8749175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on MARA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

MARA Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at MARA

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

In other MARA news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,104.40. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,015 shares of company stock worth $2,237,086. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MARA by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MARA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in MARA in the fourth quarter worth $13,416,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of MARA by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 579,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 145,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 670,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 191,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

