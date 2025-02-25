Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 175553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock has a market cap of C$741.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis. In 2021, legacy Aphria acquired legacy Tilray in a reverse merger and renamed itself Tilray. The bulk of its sales are in Canada and in the international medical cannabis export market. U.S. exposure consists of CBD products through Manitoba Harvest and beer through SweetWater.

