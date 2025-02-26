66,062 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.