NCP Inc. Buys Shares of 50 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,346.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,256.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,205.97. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,303.68, for a total value of $1,303,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,377 shares in the company, valued at $176,488,287.36. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,581 shares of company stock worth $3,375,490. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

