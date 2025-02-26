Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

