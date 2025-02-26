Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Twilio, Braze: The Top 2 CEP Platforms to Own in 2025
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.