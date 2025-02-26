Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 billion-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 7.3 %

NYSE AAP opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $56,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,159.96. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

