Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1222 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.