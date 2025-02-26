Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1222 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $23.58.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Twilio, Braze: The Top 2 CEP Platforms to Own in 2025
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.