Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $32,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 593,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.74. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $123.60 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

