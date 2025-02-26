Arbitrum Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $191.08 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,419,312,625 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,419,312,625 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.41967059 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1100 active market(s) with $301,886,578.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

