Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,223 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,589,000 after buying an additional 3,993,372 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,720,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,708,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,709 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,581,000 after buying an additional 1,683,829 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

