Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.15 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. EQ LLC now owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,185.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,760,000. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.89 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

