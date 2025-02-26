Abound Financial LLC Invests $214,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

