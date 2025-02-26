First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,547,000 after buying an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,517 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Unilever by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 63,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.