Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Trimmed by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $120.49 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,420. The trade was a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

