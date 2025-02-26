Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHG stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

