Sigma Planning Corp Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 299.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after buying an additional 10,910,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,926 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $205.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.31 and a 200-day moving average of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.15 and a twelve month high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

