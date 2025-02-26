ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Announces Earnings Results

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of IMOS opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.