First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,596,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 379.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.8 %

QSR opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $5,645,816.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,211.83. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,477.20. The trade was a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,580 shares of company stock worth $15,761,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.