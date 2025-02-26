National Presto Industries, Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPK opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. National Presto Industries has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

