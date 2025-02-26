Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 245.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEV opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

