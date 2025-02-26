Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,902 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

