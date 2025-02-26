iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.