Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 14,065 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 781,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,065 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $22,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,041,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,154,000 after buying an additional 677,344 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,244,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,662 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,856,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,022,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,692,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after buying an additional 668,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after buying an additional 43,268 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

