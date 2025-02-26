Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises about 0.9% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $10,292,166.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,802,081.72. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 708,700 shares of company stock worth $62,083,088. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

