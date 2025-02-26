JG Boswell Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.75 (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 3.75 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

JG Boswell Price Performance

Shares of JG Boswell stock traded down $15.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.00. 558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266. JG Boswell has a 1-year low of $471.01 and a 1-year high of $625.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $554.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.21.

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

