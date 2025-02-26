JG Boswell Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.75 (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 3.75 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
JG Boswell Price Performance
Shares of JG Boswell stock traded down $15.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.00. 558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266. JG Boswell has a 1-year low of $471.01 and a 1-year high of $625.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $554.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.21.
JG Boswell Company Profile
