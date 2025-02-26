Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LFE)

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Canadian Life Companies Split Stock Up 0.7 %

Canadian Life Companies Split stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.19. Canadian Life Companies Split has a 12 month low of C$3.36 and a 12 month high of C$7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.91.

About Canadian Life Companies Split

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

