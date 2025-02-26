Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LFE)

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Canadian Life Companies Split Stock Up 0.7 %
Canadian Life Companies Split stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.19. Canadian Life Companies Split has a 12 month low of C$3.36 and a 12 month high of C$7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.91.
About Canadian Life Companies Split
