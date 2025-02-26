CEEK VR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $895,704.05 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $16.14 million and $895,704.05 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00004072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00024820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00004250 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000330 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.01984685 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $923,264.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

