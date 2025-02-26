Navcoin Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $55,960.93 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00005167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001152 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000048 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165,059.73 or 1.86279438 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.