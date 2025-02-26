Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

AVSE opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

