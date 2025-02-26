Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Core Natural Resources from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

CNR stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. Core Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $73.09 and a twelve month high of $134.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average of $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.44. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $595.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Institutional Trading of Core Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Natural Resources by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Core Natural Resources by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.