Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 525 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $73,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,226.04. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.17 and a fifty-two week high of $174.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

