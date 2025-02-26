Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 10,364 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

WY opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

