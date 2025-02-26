Insider Buying: Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,720.00.
Banxa Price Performance
Shares of CVE BNXA opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.62 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75.
About Banxa
