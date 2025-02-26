Insider Buying: Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,720.00.

Shares of CVE BNXA opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.62 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

