Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 443 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GEV opened at $318.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.15. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 billion and a PE ratio of 57.19.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

