Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,206 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.0486 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

