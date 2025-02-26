Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 3,673 Shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (FHYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated below investment-grade. FHYS was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

