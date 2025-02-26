Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $19,260,164.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Trading Down 0.5 %

Freshpet stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

