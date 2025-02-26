Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quartz Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 69,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3129 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

