Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 589653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAN

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,585,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,953,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,775,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,685 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,101,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,461 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.