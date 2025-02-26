Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,566 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Realty Income by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 305.71%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.