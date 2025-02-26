Johnson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $605.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $627.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

