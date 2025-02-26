CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, Zacks reports. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. CBIZ updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.600-3.650 EPS.

CBIZ Trading Up 0.0 %

CBZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.95. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $90.13.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.