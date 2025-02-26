Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 17th

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.59. 142,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.10. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.83 and a 1 year high of C$21.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

