Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Avista updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.520-2.720 EPS.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 275,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,063. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $40.17.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 78.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVA

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.