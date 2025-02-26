Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Trading Up 4.8 %

Driven Brands stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 408.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. Driven Brands has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $17.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $564.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter worth about $153,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.