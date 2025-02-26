Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CINGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Sunday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Carlton Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.41.

Carlton Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 37.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $839.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.74.

About Carlton Investments

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

