Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Sunday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Carlton Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.41.
Carlton Investments Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 37.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $839.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.74.
About Carlton Investments
