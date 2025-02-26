Celestia (TIA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $544.62 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for $3.86 or 0.00004419 BTC on popular exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $544.62 million and approximately $251.30 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celestia has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,105,351,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,105,138,849.314735 with 540,855,584.701558 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 3.68833284 USD and is up 16.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $206,816,378.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

