Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Insider Buys A$1,360,028.88 in Stock

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG – Get Free Report) insider James Williamson purchased 10,880,231 shares of Australian Vintage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$1,360,028.88 ($866,260.43).
Australian Vintage Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $39.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
About Australian Vintage
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Vintage
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- SMCI Investors Use These ETFs For Heightened Exposure
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- DigitalOcean Rides Cloud Wave and AI Hype to Strong Earnings
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Super Micro Computer Shares Surge on Compliance News
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Vintage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Vintage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.