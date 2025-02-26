Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 37 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,519,000 after buying an additional 1,984,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $846,735,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $546.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $549.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

